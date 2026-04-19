Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Dynatrace comprises approximately 2.5% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 776,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,673,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE DT opened at $35.61 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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