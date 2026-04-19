Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,455 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Littelfuse makes up approximately 1.3% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 57.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Littelfuse Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $389.49 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.07 and a 52-week high of $397.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,791,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,611.25. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $1,156,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,948.56. This represents a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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