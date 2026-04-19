Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 64.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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