Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Xcel Energy comprises 1.5% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 308,150 shares of the company's stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 124,776 shares of the company's stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company's stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research set a $94.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xcel Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus set a $86.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $88.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.0%

XEL opened at $81.08 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.5925 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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