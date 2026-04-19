Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Takes $2.43 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Zoetis accounts for about 2.0% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $172.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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