Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $56.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,648. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.9%

AR opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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