Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 382.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.2%

BABA stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $313.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.75.

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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