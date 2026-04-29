Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company $CC

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 92,400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.17% of Chemours worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Chemours Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chemours's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chemours's dividend payout ratio is presently -14.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chemours and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

About Chemours

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

See Also

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