Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $176,478,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $96,005,000 after acquiring an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 117.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946,769 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 722.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 381,432 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,773.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 297,800 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The business's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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