Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,227,591 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 591,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.39% of Peloton Interactive worth $241,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,533,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 142.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 30,918 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $128,000.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 219,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $909,893.34. The trade was a 12.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 154,497 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $681,331.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $442,186.29. This trade represents a 60.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,584 shares of company stock worth $4,048,638. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Peloton Interactive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peloton Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peloton Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Peloton Interactive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here