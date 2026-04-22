Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,786 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company's stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $58,994,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company's stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong company fundamentals: Citi’s Q1 revenue performance was highlighted as a decade-high, driven by trading and banking businesses — a reminder that the firm’s recent earnings beat and revenue upside underpin its outlook. Read More.

Strong company fundamentals: Citi’s Q1 revenue performance was highlighted as a decade-high, driven by trading and banking businesses — a reminder that the firm’s recent earnings beat and revenue upside underpin its outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: RBC Capital recently raised its price target and reiterated an Outperform rating after the strong Q1 results, which supports medium-term upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst support: RBC Capital recently raised its price target and reiterated an Outperform rating after the strong Q1 results, which supports medium-term upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnership / product traction: Citi is expanding consumer card perks (e.g., refreshed AT&T Points Plus card), which can help deposits/cards engagement and fee/rewards revenue over time. Read More.

Partnership / product traction: Citi is expanding consumer card perks (e.g., refreshed AT&T Points Plus card), which can help deposits/cards engagement and fee/rewards revenue over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory disclosure: Citi filed a Belgian participation notification showing it crossed a 3% threshold in Solvay (3.06% total). It's a formal transparency filing — notable but not a direct earnings driver. Read More.

Regulatory disclosure: Citi filed a Belgian participation notification showing it crossed a 3% threshold in Solvay (3.06% total). It's a formal transparency filing — notable but not a direct earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s research activity: The bank’s analysts routinely update sector coverage (example: a $1 PT cut on Eastman Chemical while keeping a Buy). Research notes show normal analyst flow but aren’t a direct firm-level impact. Read More.

Citi’s research activity: The bank’s analysts routinely update sector coverage (example: a $1 PT cut on Eastman Chemical while keeping a Buy). Research notes show normal analyst flow but aren’t a direct firm-level impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical volatility: Headlines around the U.S.–Iran ceasefire extension and uncertain peace talks are driving market swings and oil-price volatility — factors that tend to produce trading volume swings, risk-off flows and short-term pressure on bank stocks. Read More.

Geopolitical volatility: Headlines around the U.S.–Iran ceasefire extension and uncertain peace talks are driving market swings and oil-price volatility — factors that tend to produce trading volume swings, risk-off flows and short-term pressure on bank stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Oil / market risk outlook: Citi’s own commentary on oil (scenario where oil could reach ~$110 if Strait of Hormuz disruption persists) highlights downside macro scenarios that increase market volatility and can pressure trading revenue if volatility shifts or economic slowdowns follow. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

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Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1%

C stock opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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