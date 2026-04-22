Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 13,764 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,186 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,764 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,786,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,139,000 after acquiring an additional 319,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after acquiring an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,187,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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