PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,383 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,912,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo deployed 50 electric delivery trucks in Fresno as part of a local fleet electrification push, supporting lower fuel & maintenance costs over time and improving ESG credentials that appeal to investors. Fresno PepsiCo

PepsiCo deployed 50 electric delivery trucks in Fresno as part of a local fleet electrification push, supporting lower fuel & maintenance costs over time and improving ESG credentials that appeal to investors. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is leading a renewable power pact with suppliers across Europe to decarbonize operations — a move that can lower long‑term energy costs, reduce carbon-risk exposure and strengthen ESG scoring. PepsiCo renewable pact

PepsiCo is leading a renewable power pact with suppliers across Europe to decarbonize operations — a move that can lower long‑term energy costs, reduce carbon-risk exposure and strengthen ESG scoring. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 growth plan focused on cost cuts and innovation, signaling margin improvement and revenue initiatives that support earnings growth expectations. Investors favor clear cost-discipline and product innovation. 2026 growth plan

Management outlined a 2026 growth plan focused on cost cuts and innovation, signaling margin improvement and revenue initiatives that support earnings growth expectations. Investors favor clear cost-discipline and product innovation. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo plans to end its bottling/distribution partnership with Royal Unibrew (Denmark, Finland, Baltics) in 2028 — a structural change that could affect local margins and working capital as new arrangements are implemented. Impact depends on execution. Bottling shift in Northern Europe

PepsiCo plans to end its bottling/distribution partnership with Royal Unibrew (Denmark, Finland, Baltics) in 2028 — a structural change that could affect local margins and working capital as new arrangements are implemented. Impact depends on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla announced it is scaling Semi production. For PepsiCo this is mixed: wider availability of electric heavy trucks could lower fleet emissions/costs if PepsiCo adopts them, but Tesla’s ramp also increases competition for EV supply and logistics partners. Tesla Semi production

Tesla announced it is scaling Semi production. For PepsiCo this is mixed: wider availability of electric heavy trucks could lower fleet emissions/costs if PepsiCo adopts them, but Tesla’s ramp also increases competition for EV supply and logistics partners. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is being featured in trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo), which can increase retail attention and trading volume but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Trending stock coverage

PepsiCo is being featured in trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo), which can increase retail attention and trading volume but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: A new consumer lawsuit alleges ultraprocessed ingredients are addictive and targets Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and others — renewed legal/regulatory risk that could increase litigation costs or pressure product reformulation. Ultraprocessed food lawsuit

A new consumer lawsuit alleges ultraprocessed ingredients are addictive and targets Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and others — renewed legal/regulatory risk that could increase litigation costs or pressure product reformulation. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026/2027 EPS estimates for PepsiCo slightly, reflecting modest downside to analyst forecasts — a small near-term negative to consensus earnings momentum. Erste Group estimate cuts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 89.32%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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