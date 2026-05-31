PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,845 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 120.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock worth $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its position in PepsiCo by 151.7% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company's stock worth $364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,883 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.11.

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PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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