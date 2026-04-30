PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $230,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 9,987 shares of the company's stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 12,519 shares of the company's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,253 shares of the company's stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $155.29 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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