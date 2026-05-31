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PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nomura Asset Management trimmed its PepsiCo stake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 7,315 shares and ending with 1,127,643 shares valued at about $161.8 million. Despite the sale, institutional investors still own a large majority of PepsiCo at 73.07%.
  • PepsiCo reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $1.61 EPS on revenue of $19.44 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year, and the company also authorized a $10 billion share buyback plan.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend 4% to $1.48 per share, lifting the annualized payout to $5.92 and the dividend yield to 4.1%. Even so, the stock was trading down 1.4% and analysts currently rate it a consensus Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $161,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.19 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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