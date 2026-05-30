PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Reduced by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company's stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,366,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 33,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.11.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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