Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 230,101 TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. $TLSI

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 107.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 235,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,628 shares of the company's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 71,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,077 shares of the company's stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriSalus Life Sciences presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

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TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 4.0%

TLSI opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.48. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 39,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $102,776.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,065,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,906.85. This represents a 3.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 147,555 shares in the company, valued at $373,314.15. The trade was a 68.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 719,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,176 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company's pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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