PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Chevron were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Chevron by 41.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,811,333,000 after buying an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.37. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.33 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,568.98. The trade was a 97.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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