PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

APH opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here