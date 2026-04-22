PFG Advisors Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $137,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,226 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $640,534,000 after purchasing an additional 221,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7,202.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 164,942 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 443,465 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $270,212,000 after purchasing an additional 129,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,531,586 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Northrop reported $6.14 EPS on $9.88B revenue, above consensus, driven by aeronautics strength and margin gains. Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat: Northrop reported $6.14 EPS on $9.88B revenue, above consensus, driven by aeronautics strength and margin gains. Positive Sentiment: Program tailwinds and backlog: management highlighted B‑21 progress (refueling tests, production ramp) and a roughly $96B backlog that supports long‑term revenue visibility. B-21 Progress

Program tailwinds and backlog: management highlighted B‑21 progress (refueling tests, production ramp) and a roughly $96B backlog that supports long‑term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance reaffirmed: the company kept FY‑2026 sales at $43.5B–$44.0B and EPS at $27.40–$27.90, roughly in line with prior targets but slightly below Street EPS consensus — a key reason for the weak reaction. Guidance/Reaffirmation

Guidance reaffirmed: the company kept FY‑2026 sales at $43.5B–$44.0B and EPS at $27.40–$27.90, roughly in line with prior targets but slightly below Street EPS consensus — a key reason for the weak reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop remains constructive: several firms maintain buy ratings and above‑market price targets, leaving upside potential over the medium term despite the near‑term pullback. Analyst Coverage

Analyst backdrop remains constructive: several firms maintain buy ratings and above‑market price targets, leaving upside potential over the medium term despite the near‑term pullback. Negative Sentiment: Higher near‑term capital intensity: management raised 2026 capex to ~$1.85B to expand B‑21 production capacity, increasing near‑term cash needs. Capex Increase

Higher near‑term capital intensity: management raised 2026 capex to ~$1.85B to expand B‑21 production capacity, increasing near‑term cash needs. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly cash burn and program charges: Q1 used operating and free cash flow (seasonal but sizable), and Space Systems recorded a ~$71M unfavorable EAC adjustment related to a GEM 63XL launch anomaly — both amplified investor concern. Cash Burn / Charge

Quarterly cash burn and program charges: Q1 used operating and free cash flow (seasonal but sizable), and Space Systems recorded a ~$71M unfavorable EAC adjustment related to a GEM 63XL launch anomaly — both amplified investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: despite the beat, investors sold into the print because management reaffirmed (rather than raised) targets and flagged higher investment and near‑term cash usage; that drove today’s share weakness. Market Reaction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $727.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $719.58.

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Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,877,037.56. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock worth $15,924,404 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 6.9%

NOC stock opened at $611.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $450.13 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $705.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.26.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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