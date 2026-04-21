PFG Advisors Has $42.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,197 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.1% of PFG Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PFG Advisors' holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $427.93 and a 1-year high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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