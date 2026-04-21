Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

PFG Advisors Has $42.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PFG Advisors cut its stake in Invesco QQQ by 22% in Q4 and now holds 69,197 shares worth about $42.51 million, making QQQ its third‑largest holding at roughly 2.1% of the portfolio.
  • QQQ attracted roughly $6.5 billion of direct inflows as investors rotated back into equities amid easing geopolitical fears, and ETF industry flows exceeded $500 billion in early 2026 — a supportive backdrop for large, liquid ETFs like QQQ.
  • Near‑term risks remain: some outlets flagged short‑term weakness and analyst caution even as QQQ trades near its 1‑year high (~$646.79 vs. $650), and the fund recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 (annualized $2.93, ~0.5% yield).
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,197 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.1% of PFG Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PFG Advisors' holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $427.93 and a 1-year high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines