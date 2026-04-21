PFG Advisors Has $5.03 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

PFG Advisors cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $831.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.97 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $762.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.55.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $796.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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