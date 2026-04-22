PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $973,337,000 after buying an additional 78,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $712,484,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,931 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $450,075,000 after buying an additional 163,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 736,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $316,521,000 after buying an additional 172,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,181,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $548.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $505.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.35. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $333.57 and a 52-week high of $553.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Hubbell's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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