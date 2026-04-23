PFG Advisors Sells 3,657 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in MSCI were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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MSCI Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $607.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $626.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $551.05 and its 200 day moving average is $561.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,625,376.46. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $692.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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