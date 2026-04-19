PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,178 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Q. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,158,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,338,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,068,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Q shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Q opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 74.42.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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