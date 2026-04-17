PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Free Report) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,791 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $29.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.70 to $15.80 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $31.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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