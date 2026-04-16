PFG Investments LLC Has $23 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $637.40 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $427.93 and a twelve month high of $637.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $600.04 and its 200-day moving average is $610.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here