PFG Investments LLC Purchases 14,694 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,269 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer's stock worth $44,898,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $19,046,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,153,176,000 after purchasing an additional 634,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,268,463 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,810,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,990,692 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,575,541,000 after purchasing an additional 93,459 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,431,872. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The company has a market cap of $995.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is 36.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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