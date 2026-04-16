PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,843 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 10.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $168.13 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $140.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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