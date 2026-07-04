PFG Investments LLC Sells 22,233 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,621 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 22,233 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a PE ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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