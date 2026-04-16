PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $456.23 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $403.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $471.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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