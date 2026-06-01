Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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