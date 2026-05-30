Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,346,000 after buying an additional 6,045,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $230,986,000 after buying an additional 5,202,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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