Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 496,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $86,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 90,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.45.

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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