Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 131,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 479,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 202,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 126,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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