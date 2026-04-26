Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,115,466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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