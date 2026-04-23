Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,546 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,620,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,631,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 897,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,741,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,063,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 41,490,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,096,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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