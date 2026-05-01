Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 90,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $116,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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