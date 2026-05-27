Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 240.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.9%

PM opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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