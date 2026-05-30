Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,330 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $73,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $276.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here