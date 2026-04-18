Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.1% of Phraction Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Phraction Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,270,582,000 after purchasing an additional 611,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock worth $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after acquiring an additional 401,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PM opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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