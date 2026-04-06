Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 103,328 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD - Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,551 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,328 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.39% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,613,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,107 shares of the company's stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.72. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $493.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

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