Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 81,320 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $21,908,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,263,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 490,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 338,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 799,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 278,575 shares during the last quarter.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 5,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $271,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,057,501.93. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,382.40. This trade represents a 29.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 120,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,356 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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