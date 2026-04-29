Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 29,062 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $67,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,002 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $125.10 and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside. MarketScreener

Analyst upgrades — Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $125.10 and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside. Positive Sentiment: More analyst support — Macquarie raised its target to $133 and maintained an Outperform rating, and TD boosted its target to $129 (hold). These lifts increase consensus upside and signal continued analyst conviction. MarketScreener | BayStreet.CA

More analyst support — Macquarie raised its target to $133 and maintained an Outperform rating, and TD boosted its target to $129 (hold). These lifts increase consensus upside and signal continued analyst conviction. | Positive Sentiment: Positive thematic coverage — pieces highlighting record gold prices and Newmont as a high-yield/dividend play reinforce the long-term bull case for miners. Yahoo Finance

Positive thematic coverage — pieces highlighting record gold prices and Newmont as a high-yield/dividend play reinforce the long-term bull case for miners. Positive Sentiment: Base metals exposure — coverage calling Newmont a top copper play highlights diversification beyond gold, which can support valuation if copper stays strong. Yahoo Finance - copper

Base metals exposure — coverage calling Newmont a top copper play highlights diversification beyond gold, which can support valuation if copper stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest & momentum signals — Zacks and Yahoo note heavy searches and momentum scores, which can increase intraday volatility but are not directional by themselves. Zacks

Investor interest & momentum signals — Zacks and Yahoo note heavy searches and momentum scores, which can increase intraday volatility but are not directional by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: ETF/index activity mention — inclusion/attention from ETF reconstitutions can influence flows but is a secondary factor. ETF Trends

ETF/index activity mention — inclusion/attention from ETF reconstitutions can influence flows but is a secondary factor. Negative Sentiment: CTO retirement disclosure — Newmont filed a Chief Technical Officer retirement notice with the SEC. Leadership exits can raise near-term operational and execution concerns until succession is confirmed. TipRanks

CTO retirement disclosure — Newmont filed a Chief Technical Officer retirement notice with the SEC. Leadership exits can raise near-term operational and execution concerns until succession is confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Gold pullback/safe-haven weakness — coverage noting a multi-week pullback in gold and the XAU index sliding can pressure miner multiples and sentiment near term. 247WallSt

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on Newmont from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.01.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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