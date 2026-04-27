Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 81,566 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 81,566 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.64% of Crown Castle worth $245,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,442. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,300.22. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Crown Castle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Crown Castle from $114.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Key Crown Castle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $86.35 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.62%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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