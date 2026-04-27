Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148,726 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $262,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company's stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,389 shares of the company's stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company's stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie announced a major strategic investment: a $1.4 billion, AI-enabled manufacturing campus in Durham, NC that will create hundreds of permanent jobs and supports capacity for immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines. This strengthens manufacturing footprint and long-term growth/production capacity. Article Title

AbbVie announced a major strategic investment: a $1.4 billion, AI-enabled manufacturing campus in Durham, NC that will create hundreds of permanent jobs and supports capacity for immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines. This strengthens manufacturing footprint and long-term growth/production capacity. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy and $262 price target (recent coverage highlighted AbbVie as a buy on pullback), providing bullish analyst support and upside from current levels. Analyst upgrades can buoy sentiment and attract inflows. Article Title

Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy and $262 price target (recent coverage highlighted AbbVie as a buy on pullback), providing bullish analyst support and upside from current levels. Analyst upgrades can buoy sentiment and attract inflows. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco for development of pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential addressable market for pain therapeutics. Partnership deals can add optionality to future revenue. Article Title

AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco for development of pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential addressable market for pain therapeutics. Partnership deals can add optionality to future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and model-level estimates for Q1 (sales and key metric breakdowns) are circulating ahead of AbbVie’s April 29 earnings; these projections set expectations traders will use for the report. Meeting or beating estimates could stabilize the stock. Article Title

Wall Street previews and model-level estimates for Q1 (sales and key metric breakdowns) are circulating ahead of AbbVie’s April 29 earnings; these projections set expectations traders will use for the report. Meeting or beating estimates could stabilize the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media continue to discuss AbbVie as a dividend-growth candidate and a long-term defensive healthcare holding; this maintains baseline investor interest but is unlikely to move shares sharply near-term. Article Title

Analysts and media continue to discuss AbbVie as a dividend-growth candidate and a long-term defensive healthcare holding; this maintains baseline investor interest but is unlikely to move shares sharply near-term. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for AbbVie’s trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) — citing manufacturing/process issues rather than new clinical trials. AbbVie said it will respond and believes it can address comments, but the CRL delays potential commercialization and near-term revenue expectations for the neurotoxin program. Article Title

The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for AbbVie’s trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) — citing manufacturing/process issues rather than new clinical trials. AbbVie said it will respond and believes it can address comments, but the CRL delays potential commercialization and near-term revenue expectations for the neurotoxin program. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the CRL is tied to manufacturing concerns; while AbbVie noted no additional clinical studies were requested, regulatory manufacturing issues create uncertainty on timing and cost to obtain approval — a near-term headwind for sentiment. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $198.71 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.57 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $351.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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