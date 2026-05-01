Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,415 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 987 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $321.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $278,110.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,529,791.92. The trade was a 15.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,201.92. This trade represents a 41.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting L3Harris Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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