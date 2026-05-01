Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 190,126 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,506 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 190,126 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $946,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 10.1%

NYSE LLY opened at $937.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $947.05 and its 200-day moving average is $984.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,216.52.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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