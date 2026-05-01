Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,003,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 412.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $111,446,000 after buying an additional 1,203,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,330,374,000 after buying an additional 1,161,708 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,366,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $97,186,000 after buying an additional 783,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,395,106 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $93,932,000 after buying an additional 657,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,941,982.68. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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